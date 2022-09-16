L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $158.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

