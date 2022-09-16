L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

