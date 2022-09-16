L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

