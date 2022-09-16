L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.