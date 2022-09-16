L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,295,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of S opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $428,807. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

