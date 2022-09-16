L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter.

GCV opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $7.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

