L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 1,250 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.