L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases Shares of 22,231 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.40 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.