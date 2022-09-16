L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $109,000 Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $154,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $4.56 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

