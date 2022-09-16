L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.
