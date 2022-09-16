L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $315,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $135.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $458.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

