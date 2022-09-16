L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $71,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.96 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

