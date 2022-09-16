L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $938,627,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

