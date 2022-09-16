L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

