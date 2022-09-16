L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $176.86 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

