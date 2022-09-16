L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.