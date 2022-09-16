L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.