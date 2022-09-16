L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

