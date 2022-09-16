L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,619 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.0 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

