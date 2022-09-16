L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

