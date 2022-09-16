LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 429,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

