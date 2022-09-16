Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $865.00.

LDSCY stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

