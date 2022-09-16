Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John Ho acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $189,359. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

