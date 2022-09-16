Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,042 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $91,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,416.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantronix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

