LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,158 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

