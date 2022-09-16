Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $13.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LICY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE LICY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

