Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.37

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.37 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

