Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LILM. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lilium by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lilium by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

