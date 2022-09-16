Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 9283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on LILM. Raymond James began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.
Lilium Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
