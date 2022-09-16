Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.67

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 36928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LU. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

