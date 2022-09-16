Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

