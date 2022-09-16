M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $132.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
