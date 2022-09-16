M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

