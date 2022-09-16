M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,130 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trade Desk by 102.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 38.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.