M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,232 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,065,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 985.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

