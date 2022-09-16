M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,584 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
