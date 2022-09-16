M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,318 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

TRV stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

