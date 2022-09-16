M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

ORCL opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

