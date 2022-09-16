M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,615 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

MPC opened at $96.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

