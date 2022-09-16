M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 16,143 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

