M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,628 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $313.25 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

