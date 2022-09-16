M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 40,945 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

