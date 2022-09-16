M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,815 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $108,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

