M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

