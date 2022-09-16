M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

