M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $690,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.