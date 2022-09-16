M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $694,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

