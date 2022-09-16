M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $702,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.39. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

