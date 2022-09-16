M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $766,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,501 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

