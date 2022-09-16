M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $787,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,626,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

