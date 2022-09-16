M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $842,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,940,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,058 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

